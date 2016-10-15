The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid holding Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in areas facing water crisis in Maharashtra during the summer to spare the last-minute shifting of matches, like in April this year. “ If certain places do not have facilities like water then do not hold matches there. As a parent body, BCCI should be taking care of all this beforehand so that the franchises do not suffer in the end. BCCI cannot just lift its hands up,” Chief Justice Manjula Chellur said.

A division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Chellur and Justice M. S. Sonak was hearing petitions that raised concern over the villages in the State facing severe drought conditions every year and urged the government to initiate measures to tackle the problem.

Earlier this year, in April, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Loksatta Movement sought shifting of the IPL matches — usually held in March-April-May — out of the State as it claimed that over 60 lakh litres of water is used for managing the stadiums for the game despite the drought situation in the State. The HC had then directed the BCCI to shift all IPL matches planned in Maharashtra after April 30 outside the State.

The BCCI on Friday requested the court to excuse it as their role in the tournament over, but the HC refused stating similar issues will crop up in the next edition of the franchise. — PTI