The BJP–Shiv Sena government, for its first Cabinet out of Mumbai, has chosen Marathwada’s Aurangabad with a list of over 30 proposals, majority of which are aimed at agricultural, educational and financial conditions of the region.

On Tuesday, the State is likely to clear a much-delayed move to divert water from Krishna Basin to Marathwada. As per the initial announcement during the regime of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Beed and Osmanabad districts were to get 25 TMC water, which has come down to seven TMC.

While touring the drought-hit Marathwada, prior to the budget session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced to hold a Cabinet meeting in Aurangabad. A week of continuous rain has, however, changed the condition of the region, which had been facing drought for the last three years.

According to government figures, rain has helped fill 60 per cent of the total water storage capacity of all dams.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde has even appealed to the government to declare ‘wet drought’ in the region and will be meeting the CM along with party MLAs and MLCs.

Silent marches

However, the Cabinet will meet under the shadow of Maratha silent marches for which Aurangabad was the starting point.

Marathas are demanding reservation and amendments to the atrocity Act. While the reservation case is pending before the Bombay High Court, the Cabinet is unlikely to announce any major decision.

Sending a message

According to sources, the objective is to send a message that the government is concerned about the agrarian crisis and the government is taking necessary steps to improve the conditions.