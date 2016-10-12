The facility of attestation/apostille of educational and other relevant documents of job seekers will be available at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) here after Ministry of External Affairs’ decision to decentralise the process.

Swati Kulkarni, Regional Passport Officer, Mumbai, said the process will come into force from October 13. “The MEA has decided to decentralise the work of attestation/apostille of documents of Indian citizens. Those residing in Maharashtra, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu can now apply for it at three outsourced attestation application centres and our office will legalise their documents from October 13 onwards,” Mrs. Kulkarni said.

The attestation application centres are: Trade centre in the G Block of BKC, M/s Superb enterprises, Ashoka Shopping Centre near G. T. hospital and BLS International Services in Navi Mumbai.

Earlier, applicants seeking jobs abroad, to get their relevant documents attested, had to travel to Ministry of External Affairs’ office in New Delhi for the purpose. MoEA recently decentralised the process and entrusted various RPOs in several States to carry out the process.

Apostille is endorsement of documentation done in 105-member countries of the Hague convention, which removes the need of legalisation of foreign public documents.

RPOs at Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad are among the ones that have already been entrusted to carry out attestation and apostille. “Applicants would need requisite approval from the General Administration Department and thereafter, they would have to file their applications at the three outsourced attestation application centres. From there, applications would be forwarded to us and we will legalise their documents,” Mrs. Kulkarni added. Beside Mumbai, the facility will start at RPOs in Chandigarh, Goa, Bangaluru and Trivandrum.

“This move would benefit lakhs of overseas job seekers from the entire Maharashtra and the two neighbouring Union Territories,” Mrs. Kulkarni added. — PTI