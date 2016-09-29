A 12-storey building will be constructed on the Bawla Compound premises in Byculla to house the new headquarters of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in view of the security threats to its present headquarters at Nagpada.

“It is true that the proposal to shift the headquarters was moved before the State Home Department when Rakesh Maria was the ATS chief. Information had reached us about some terror outfits having conducted a recce of the movements of the ATS chief after office hours.” He said Rs. 4 crore has been sanctioned for the new building.

The writer is a freelance journalist