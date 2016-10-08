The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday filed a chargesheet against the four Parbhani residents arrested for their alleged links to terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS) earlier this year.

The four accused, identified as Naseerbin Chaus (34), Shahid Khan (24), Iqbal Ahmed (28), and Raeesuddin Siddiqui (37), were arrested in July after the ATS reportedly discovered that the accused were in direct touch with an IS handler from Syria identified only as ‘Farookh’. The ATS had seized explosives from the residences of the accused, and subsequent investigations had also unearthed evidence to indicate that the four individuals were planning terrorist activities in the State during the holy month of Ramzan.

On Friday, the ATS filed a 3,632-page charge sheet against the four arrested accused, as well as against Farookh, who has been named as a wanted accused. The charge sheet was filed in a Nanded court, and officials said that the case would soon be committed to a special court in Aurangabad.

“Apart from a detailed report of our investigations, the chargesheet contained statements from scores of witnesses with whom we made inquiries after the arrests were made. These include family members, friends and colleagues of the accused, and inquiries with them have traced the behaviour as well as movements of the quartet over the last few months before their arrest. The inquiries have indicated that the accused became reclusive as well as displayed a radical bent of mind,” an officer said.