Mumbai: In what could be seen as a setback for the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the current investigating body in the Malegaon bomb blasts case of 2008, a suspended Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer has filed an application in a court, revealing that two of the absconding accused in the case have been dead for the last eight years.

Mehmood Mujawar, a former senior inspector in the Mumbai ATS, has submitted an application before a Magistrate Court in Solapur, 400 km south-east of Mumbai. The application (a copy of which has been accessed by The Hindu), reads: “In this case, the accused are alleged to have committed offences which are triable as summons case as per provisions contained in Section 256 (non appearance or death of a complainant) onwards of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).” In a television interview on Wednesday night, Mr Mujawar claimed that the two accused were killed, and that he was witness to the murders.

His application says that (The Hindu has reproduced it here verbatim), “As the hearing in the case is as good as concluded because the IO (Investigating Officer) has been examined, in the interest of just and as this case having its effect on important national issues in relation to cases involving Sandeep Dange and Ramji Kalsangra (who are in fact no more but are shown alive in the Malegaon bomb blast case by police officers of higher rank) also Colonel Purohit, Pragya Sadhvi and also involving the issue regarding 600 kg explosive RDX.”

Mr Mujawar’s application also says that the case against him be disposed at the earliest. “It is submitted that this false case managed against me by them with conspiracy and using pressurised tactics.”

Mr Mujawar’s application is expected to be heard before the NIA court at the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai when the court opens after the winter break in January 2017.

On May 13, 2016, the NIA had filed a second supplementary charge sheet against the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case before a special NIA court. The Central agency stated sufficient evidence is “not found” against the six accused in the blasts that killed six people and left 101 injured. The names are Pragya Thakur, Shiv Kalsangra, Shyam Sahu, Praveen Takkalki, Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh Choudhury.

NIA considers Sandeep Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra as absconding.

Reacting to the allegation, K.P. Raghuvanshi, who was the ATS chief during the investigation, told The Hindu, “There was no one in our custody at the time when these two men were supposedly killed. Mr. Mujawar can say whatever he has to say in court.” Mr. Raghuvanshi retired last year as Director General, Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Additional Director General of Police Atulchandra Kulkarni, the current ATS chief, could not be reached for comment.

An NIA official in New Delhi refused to comment.