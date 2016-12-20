Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday said there is prima facie evidence of unnatural sex by erring police officers involved in a custodial death of a 24 year old.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice A M Badar was hearing a suo motu petition filed by the father of Agnelo Valdaris who was arrested by the Wadala Railways police station in April 2014 for allegedly snatching a gold chain. Police had said Valdaris was run over by a train while trying to escape, but his father claimed he died due to torture while in police custody.

After a directive from HC, the Central Bureau of Investigation had conducted a probe into the death of Valdaris and filed a charge sheet against 10 government railway police officers. They were charged with various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as murder, assault, unnatural sex, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, wrongful confinement and also under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court said, there is prima facie material against the police officials which discloses charges of murder, culpable homicide and unnatural sex and said that CBI has not invoked the proper charges. The bench directed the agency to file a supplementary charge sheet in eight weeks.

The charge sheet filed by the agency only books the police officers under charges that attract lesser punishment like criminal conspiracy and voluntarily causing hurt.

The court further said the postmortem report, the position of the body in the spot panchnama and other witness statements it is difficult to accept CBI’s contention that the deceased committed suicide or suffered accidental death.