Navi Mumbai: Priyanka Nikam (34), the owner of Purva Playschool and Nursery in Kharghar, surrendered before Panvel court on Friday. She was absconding for more than 15 days.

Nikam was first arrested on November 24 for voluntarily causing hurt to the 10-month-old baby in her day care but released on bail the same day. The next day, police added charges of attempt to murder after which her bail was cancelled on December 1. Nikam then filed for anticipatory bail on December 7 at Alibag court and on December 15 at the High Court, both of which were rejected.

Nikam surrendered before the Panvel court today following which she was recorded as arrested by Kharghar police who sought her custody in the court. The court granted judicial custody for 14 days and sent Nikam to Kalyan jail.

Nikam’s lawyer, R.K. Patil, argued in court that Rajat and Ruchita Sinha, parents of the 10-month-old child, are equally responsible for the crime since they admitted an infant to the day care. “At this tender age, the child doesn’t recognise a mother or a stranger. When grown-up kids send parents to old age home, it is considered cruel, so going by that logic, even this act is cruel,” argued Mr Patil.

Ms. Sinha has expressed shock at this argument. Talking to The Hindu, she said, “It is baseless. No parent will ever hand over their child to a criminal. By making such comments they are proving that they are still negligent and irresponsible. We had not gone for any picnic or party, we were out to earn our bread and butter. Financial situation for everyone is different, so how can they say such a thing. She was not forcefully handed over the child, she was paid for the service and paid exactly what she demanded and we did not question for a single rupee. We took the decision to leave the child at Nikam’s day care hoping and trusting that she will look after our child properly.”

