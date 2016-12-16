Mumbai: The Ambarnath police on Thursday registered an FIR against a trustee of a school in Ambarnath for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student to the point of making him bleed.

According to Govindan Selvan, the father of the assaulted student, the incident occured at the New Deccan English School in Ambarnath on Thursday morning.

“My son Kartik is a Class X student with the school. I have not been able to pay the school's fees for the last four months, and on Thursday, when my son reached the school, his teacher told him to get out of the class due to his failure to pay the fees. He was exiting the classroom but stopped for a minute as there were two other students in his way. Taking it to be a sign of disobediance, the teacher started shouting at him. At the same time, the president of the trust that owns the school passed by and stopped to see what was happening,” Mr Govindan said.

He added that the president, P K Vasantan, proceeded to beat Kartik mercilessly.

“It was not just a matter of a couple of slaps. Mr Vasantan punched and kneed my son several times till he started bleeding from his ears,” he said.

Kartik went home in the same state and Mr Govindan, after taking his son to a local hospital, went to the school to make inquiries. Kartik's classmates told him what had happened, after which he approached the Ambarnath police.

“We have for the moment registered a Non Cognisable complaint in the matter. The victim was taken to the Thane Civil Hospital for a check up and has been referred to a Ear Nose Throat (ENT) specialist. We will decide further course of action based on his report,” an officer with the Ambarnath police said.