The CBI court on Wednesday suggested that media executive Peter Mukerjea attend his niece’s wedding at Bengaluru through video conferencing.

Mr. Mukerjea, in Arthur Road jail for 13 months in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, had filed an application before Judge H.S. Mahajan stating that it was his duty to be present at his niece’s wedding to oversee all religious functions and perform all duties because his elder brother expired last year. He sought permission on December 9 to go to Bengaluru from December 16 to 20.

CBI counsel Bharat Badami opposed the application saying the accused could indulge in tampering of evidence and that there were security issues.

Rejecting the plea, the court said: “There is no need to doubt the marriage ceremony. However, safety and security cannot be compromised. It is not a case wherein for one day the permission is required, that too for a destination within the jurisdiction of Mumbai. Taking the applicant from December 16 to December 20 to another State requires coordination between police of Maharashtra and Karnataka, which is not feasible.”

The court said Mr. Mukerjea can attend the wedding on December 18 via video conferencing and give his blessings. The bench also said a time will have to be decided beforehand to ensure Internet connection is available for him to see the ceremony.

On an application filed by Mr. Mukerjea seeking permission for a laptop or typewriter to write his autobiography, Judge Mahajan has left it to the jail authorities to decide on the same.

Mr Mukerjea has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code in Sheena Bora murder case of April 24, 2014.