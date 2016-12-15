Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea “illegal arrest” made by former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and said there is no lacunae, infirmity or illegality in the arrest.

This ruling came while a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Bhujbal, also a former Public Works Department minister in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He was arrested on March 14 this year based on a special investigation team report that looked into allegations of grant of contract for construction of New Maharashtra Sadan at New Delhi. It is alleged that the said contract had irregularities, lack of transparency and apprehends transfer of funds indirectly to the 69 year old.

The petition filed by Mr Bhujbal stated that his arrest made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Landering (PML) Act is illegal and he therefore filed a habeas corpus writ at HC.

Mr Bhujbal’s lawyer informed the court that ED had not given grounds for his arrest, challenged the constitutional validity of Section 19 (power to arrest) and 45 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable) of PMLA under which he was arrested. The court has taken on record the chargesheet filed by ED that quotes the chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, mentioning the scam involving the Bhujbals that started in 1998 when M/s KS Chamankar Enterprises – the developer - and M/s PS Chamankar Associates – the architect, proposed to redevelop two plots in Andheri (West) one owned by the government of Maharashtra, and the other in possession of the Regional Transport Office. It is alleged that the Bhujbals have laundered around Rs 900 crores.

While dismissing the petition, in the 149-page order the court recorded, “The contention raised by the Petitioner to challenge his arrest as illegal holds merit. As a result, the Petitioner has failed to show that his arrest is wholly illegal, null and void and further failed to show that the Special Court has passed the Remand Order mechanically without application of mind, his petition for Habeas Corpus cannot be maintained.”

Meanwhile, the PMLA court at the City Civil and Sessions Court ordered the NCP leader to be sent back to Arthur Road Jail after he spent over 40 days at Bombay Hospital.