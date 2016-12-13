Driving lesson goes wrong, woman runs over two boys in Colaba

more-in

A woman, who was being taught how to drive by her husband, ran over two minor boys in Navy Nagar in Colaba on Sunday. The police have arrested the woman and the husband.

The Cuffe Parade police said the incident took place at around 2 p.m. when Lance Naik Santoshkumar Rai (36) was teaching his wife Sangita how to drive their car, a Hyundai Santro.

A police officer said, "According to our inquiries, Sangita was navigating a narrow lane near P-68 building in Navy Nagar when two boys on a bicycle came in the way. During questioning, Sangita said she wanted to slam the brakes, but pressed the accelerator instead.”

The impact of the collision threw the boys off the bicycle. Santoshkumar, who was in the front seat, hit his head against the windshield and injured himself. Eyewitnesses rushed the two boys and the couple to the navy hospital, INHS Asvini. The boys, who were declared brought dead, were identified as Akshay (12) and Abhay (7), who resided in the area.

“Sangita did not have a driving licence. She was placed under arrest and charged with causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Zone I. An officer said Santoshkumar worked at the Station Workshop at Colaba Naval Station and was arrested on Monday night after he was discharged from the hospital.