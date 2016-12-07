Better now, Dilip Kumar tweets from hospital

more-in

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre here on Wednesday morning after he complained of swelling in one of his legs, said later in the day that he was much better.

The 94-year-old took to Twitter where he shared a photograph of himself with his wife, Saira Banu, at the hospital.

“Feeling much better now. Was admitted to Lilavati hospital for routine checkup. Your prayers are with me,” Dilip Kumar captioned the image.

The actor then shared another photograph of himself sipping tea from a cup.

“Mein aap sabhi ka mashkoor hoon ki aapne hamesha apni duaon mein mujhe yaad rakha. (I am thankful to all of you for always remembering me in your prayers),” he wrote.

Dilip Kumar was last seen in the film Qila in 1998.