Dominance in the region helped the party retain its number one spot

MUMBAI: Had it not been for Vidarbha, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have found itself at number three position in the just-concluded municipal council and panchayat elections in 19 districts.

As per the official list of the 3,727 winning candidates released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, 893 are from the BJP, 727 from the Congress, 615 from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and 529 from the Shiv Sena.

While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the party’s victory as a ‘tsunami of noble thoughts’ and thanked the people of the State for making BJP a number one party, a scrutiny of the results indicates that the party has won 50 per cent of the total seats (448) from just the Vidarbha region. In the rest of the State, the BJP has managed to win only 445 seats.

Despite its claims of garnering support from all quarters, the results show that it was BJP’s dominance in Vidarbha region that helped put the party on the number one spot. The Congress won 221 seats in Vidarbha, while NCP and Sena won 96 and 113 respectively.

The NCP, which suffered the most in these elections, is ahead of all parties in the rest of the State with 519 councillors, followed by Congress with 506 councillors.

“We have been telling that the BJP does not have State-wide appeal. While we won 615 councillors who contested on our symbol, if we add smaller fronts at the town level to it, our tally will have 166 councillors more,” said NCP’s chief spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane too said that the numbers speak for themselves. “Our party has not lost any ground base which is now clearly evident from the results as we have managed to maintain what we had. The BJP on the other hand is claiming success because of its performance in Vidarbha. The party has actually lost support in rest of the regions,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that his party scored better than others in the panchayat polls. “We now have to work on Vidarbha region to improve our performance and I am sure that we will do it,” he said.