Sachin Shete, convicted for one murder, accused in two other, was missing since June

A vague tip off about a country-made gun led the police to a multiple murder accused who had jumped parole and was wanted since June this year. Sachin Shete (37), who has already been convicted in a murder case, was living in disguise under an assumed identity and was arrested by the Shivaji Nagar police.

According to police officials, Shete is a history-sheeter with a long record of serious crimes and links to the Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar gang.

“Earlier this month, we received a tip-off, saying one Sohail Khan, who had recently come to stay in the Bainganwadi area, was in possession of a country-made firearm. We sent a team to his house to verify this,” said Senior Police Inspector Bhimashankar Dhole, Shivaji Nagar police station.

The team, led by Sub Inspector Mayur Bhambre, reached Khan's residence on November 16. While Khan claimed to be from Kanpur, the team found his accent suspicious. “There was something artificial about his accent, but what really made us suspicious was that both his ears were pierced, a trait observed mostly in the Hindu community. We took him to the police station for inquiries and questioned him at length,” said Mr. Bhambre.

The police also noticed that Khan was wearing a wig to hide a bald patch. Following intense interrogation, he finally revealed his true identity and confessed that he had jumped parole.

“Shete was arrested in 2000 for the murder of a union leader and was sentenced to life imprisonment. While in jail, he came in contact with some D-gang members and joined their ranks, and killed an inmate, John D'souza, as part of inter-gang rivalry in the Arthur Road jail in 2006. He is also accused of extorting a businessman in 2008 and sanctioning a shootout at his showroom, in which the showroom watchman was killed. He was transferred to the Nashik Road jail this year, from where he secured parole in June. We have handed him over to the Mira Road police on November 18,” Mr. Bhambre told The Hindu on Thursday.