Mumbai: The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra will, in all likelihood, have to arrange cash for allowances given to hundreds of employees during the three-week winter session of the Assembly in Nagpur. Sources said staff, mostly from the Legislature Secretariat, who will be moving to Nagpur for the session which begins on December 5, are demanding all allowances in cash following demonetisation and the resultant cash crunch.

A delegation from the Mantralaya Officers Association met officials on Monday demanding that all allowances, compensation and expenses be paid in cash. A staff member, who declined to be named, said, “We met officials from the General Administration Department (GAD) to convey our demand. There is no way we can stand in the bank queues for hours to withdraw our reimbursements and discharge our duties at the Assembly at the same time.

Senior GAD officials said all options are being explored to arrange for cash. “In such a scenario and with the large number of staff to be paid in cash, it seems as of now that it will be difficult to manage this crisis,” an official said.

Senior Legislature Secretariat staffers said nearly 70 per cent of the State machinery, including manpower, moves to Nagpur for the winter session. This includes 400 employees from the Legislature Secretariat alone.