Artist Sharmistha Ray’s first solo show in India after five years, examines contemporary existence by presenting a series of imaginary landscapes. The paintings explore the relationship between the age of technology and risking the extinction of our sentient consciousness mediated by touch, and human presence. Ray’s work says, “Have we all become wilful islands, fragments of humanity adrift in the ocean of virtual connections in a globalised world?”
Time: 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.
Venue: Nine Fish Art Gallery, Byculla
Phone: 65542300
