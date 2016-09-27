Sculptor Prakash Chaudhary’s first solo show is on at the Jehangir Art Gallery. Based in Mumbai, Chaudhary was certified in clay modelling and ceramics from the Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan in New Dehli. His sculptures explore human emotions and are intricately carved with minute detailing that displays the importance of company. Chaudhary’s art focuses on smoothness and accurate proportions and is sensitive to scale, composition, and form. He also works with abstract and figurative artwork.

