Hyderabad-based artist Siji Krishnan’s show uses the simplicity of watercolour to great effect. The starting point of this exhibition is Lullaby , a series of frames with images of a father on a cot, playing with an infant daughter. These delicate images evoke the vulnerability of all image forms that exist in the deepest layers of our experiential memory. The act of painting becomes a process of extracting forms from a pool of fluid sensations. The show is on till October 29.

