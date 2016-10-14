San Francisco-based Indian artist Meena Kamal will display her work in India for the first time. Kamal’s show will focus on abstract expressionist landscapes. The artist paints abstractions of enduring journeys and experiences in geometric and organic shapes with tactile texture and unique colour palettes in oil and mixed media. An attorney by profession, Kamal has pursued her passion in Fine Arts from the Academy of Art University, California USA. On till October 20.

