In celebration of World Animal Day, artist Bina Aziz, fashion designer Amy Billimoria, and Gautam Ghanasingh, creative director and CEO of Ghanasingh Be True, have created an art show to raise awareness against animal cruelty. On offer will be Aziz’s wildlife-inspired paintings, Billimoria’s animal collection, and Ghanasingh’s animal-inspired jewellery collection. Part proceeds will go to The Probably Paradise Trust by Roxanne Davur.

