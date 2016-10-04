Weaver and artist Dinesh Kurekar will display his meticulous tapestries at the Jehangir Art Gallery. It takes him approximately three months to complete one artwork, as he requires nine hours to finish a mere 1.5 inches of the tapestry. Originally an artist, Kurekar has spent almost 30 years mastering the art of weaving. He first paints his ideas on a canvas with acrylic colours or crayons, after which he begins the weaving process.

