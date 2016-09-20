The ongoing show,‘The Government Servants Society: Sketches from the Edge’, by contemporary artist Bhupen Khakhar is the first time the sketches have ever been exhibited. The core of the exhibition consists of 29 drawings and watercolours, dating from 1973. They are a part of a sketchbook bearing the title of Bhupen Khakhar’s residence at the time. Khakhar was always armed with his sketchbook, ready to be deployed as the mood took him. This show is on till September 24.

