Archbishop for helping refugees

Compassion towards refugees and support to the vulnerable, like sexually abused children and women who have faced violence, is the focus of Cardinal Oswald Gracias’s Christmas message this year. The Archbishop of Bombay, who is one of the eight advisors to Pope Francis, has asked the community members to provide assistance and welcome the vulnerable so that they can have a better future.

“Where God is born, hope is born; and where hope is born, persons regain their dignity. Yet even today, great numbers of men and women are deprived of their human dignity, and like the child Jesus, suffer cold, poverty and rejection. May our closeness today be felt by those who are most vulnerable, especially children who are abused, women who suffer violence, and the victims of human trafficking, drug trade and wars who are forced into exile and free as refugees,” said Cardinal Gracias in his message, adding, “may Christmas remind us that we too are called, both individuals and states, to generously work to provide assistance and welcome to the numerous migrants and refugees, helping them to build a dignified future for themselves and for their dear ones, and to be integrated in the societies which received them”.

Father Warner D’souza, head of the Archdiocesan Heritage Museum in Mumbai said the Archbishop has always touched upon the most relevant topics. “Last year, his Christmas message focused on the environment. This year, he has rightly spoken about refugees and migrants because that has largely been a cause of concern,” said Father D’souza adding that Cardinal Gracias has been emphasising on the problems of the migrants since a very long time and he has also held masses and outreach programmes for them.

Last year, he had celebrated Christmas by having lunch with migrant families and offering them Christmas gifts. This year, he will have brunch with 20-odd rag pickers and their families at the Archbishop House in Colaba and offer them Christmas gift as well.

Some community members felt that Cardinal Gracias’ message seems tailored for the Catholic world view and a more local focus was the need of the hour. “I am not sure if many Catholics in Europe, burdened and troubled by the refugee influx from war torn Syria, will agree with his view on refugees,” said community member Anil Joseph adding that the Mumbai laity would seek an assurance to stem the rot within. “Paedophilia, misconduct and misappropriation of church properties are some of the important issues here. These would have been in line with Pope Francis’ views where he exhorts each community to think global but act local,” said Mr. Joseph adding that local issues need to be tackled first.