Anti-tobacco campaigners form coalition to kick the butt

Mumbai: On the eve of World No Tobacco Day, a Coalition Against Tobacco, comprising over 40 NGOs and individuals, was launched in the city on Tuesday.

The coalition, which was endorsed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, industrialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Confederation of Indian Industry president Shobha Kamineni, has set the goal on reducing tobacco consumption in India.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, professor and surgeon, Tata Memorial Hospital, said, “This is a unique initiative because our coalition does not have a president or secretary. The various organisations and individuals involved have different work in various sectors. Therefore, we can aid each other to escalate the fight against tobacco.”

The coalition hopes to ensure that stakeholders are not working in their echo chambers. “We will only decide a strategy and direction. Other than that, the participants will work independently. This is also the first time that the corporate world has joined the fight,” said Dr. Chaturvedi.

Despite several organisations wanting to join, participant organisations have been restricted to 45 due to management and communication difficulties. “We only want to work with those organisations that are fully committed to the cause,” he said.

Dr. Rajendra Badwe, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital, said 40% of cancer cases in India are related to tobacco, almost 75% of hypertension, heart attacks, and strokes, and 70% of non-communicable disease are also related to tobacco.

Majeed Memon, member of Rajya Sabha, said 55,000 beggars consume tobacco every day.

Dr. Chaturvedi said, “We want to institutionalise it by May 31, and work with the Ministry of Health to spread awareness — especially at educational institutions. We would facilitate conversations between different departments of the Centre. Our aim is to collaborate with international experts in research to continue our fight.”

Dr. Vijay Satbir Singh, additional chief secretary, Public Health Department, said the State government is committed to effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. “The Public Health Department, the Food and Drugs Administration, and the police, have undertaken an investigation into the selling of loose cigarettes, which is against the COPTA guidelines.”

Pravin Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “The fines under the COTPA related to the advertisement of tobacco products and selling to minors are insignificant. But under the new Juvenile Justice Act of 2015, there is a seven-year jail and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh — compared to ₹200 in the COTPA — for selling tobacco products to minors. The Act makes sale of tobacco products to children a cognisable, non-bailable offence. We have registered 500 cases under the COTPA.”