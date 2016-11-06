The Buldhana police on Saturday registered one more FIR against rape accused Ittusingh Pawar after another girl studying in the same school came forward and alleged sexual abuse by him.

Police said the 12-year-old student with the ashram school approached them on Saturday morning. The girl told the police that she had been similarly exploited by Pawar during the period of time mentioned by the first victim in her complaint. The police recorded the girl's statement and registered a separate FIR against Pawar under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Superintendent of Police Sanjay Baviskar confirmed the development and added that inquiries were underway to find out if any other girls with the school had fallen prey to Pawar's exploitation.