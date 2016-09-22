Even as malnutrition claimed another child victim, the third till date, State ministers for Health, Tribal Development and Women and Child Development on Wednesday visited Palghar district to console the families of Sagar Wagh and Roshni Sawra, who succumbed to malnutrition in the past three weeks.

While they promised short- and long-term measures to help malnourished children, two-year-old Rahul Wadkar, suffering from severe malnutrition, was admitted to a hospital in Nashik where he died on Wednesday morning.

Hours later, the three ministers including Health Minister Deepak Sawant and Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Savara visited Kalamwadi and Khoch villages to meet the Wagh and Sawra families. They promised to make sure that all the three ministries worked in co-ordination with each other to resolve the problem.

The visit did not see any untoward incident. Anticipating protests from the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, which works for tribal rights, the administration had initially clamped prohibitory orders during the ministerial visit, but later withdrew it. The administration had also deployed a 200-member police force, led by a Superintendent of Police, two Deputy SPs and four inspectors. And to counter tribal activists, local Bharatiya Janata Party supporters too registered their presence.

But local residents alleged that while the prohibitory orders were not officially imposed, they were not free to move about.

Abhijeet Bangar, Collector, Palghar, however, denied this. “If it were so, then how come so many people attended the ministers’ meetings,” he said. .

Local residents also alleged the administration had on their own installed an electricity meter at the Wagh residence, even though the family had not applied for one.

The wrirter is a freelance journalist

