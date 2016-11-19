Cities » Mumbai

November 19, 2016
Updated: November 19, 2016 05:35 IST

An infantile pursuit

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The supposedly slick action in the movie is not enough for a willing suspension of disbelief.— Photo: Special Arrangement
The supposedly slick action in the movie is not enough for a willing suspension of disbelief.— Photo: Special Arrangement

Poker-face performances by its lead pair allow bad guy Tahir Bhasin to hold your attention

At times, while watching a film, you don’t quite engage with what’s happening on screen but keep wondering about what would have gone behind setting up a particular scene. So, in Force 2 , instead of focusing on the efforts put in by cop Yash (John Abraham) and RAW agent Kamaljeet Kaur aka KK (Sonakshi Sinha) in nabbing the bad guy Shiv (Tahir Bhasin) at an economic summit in Budapest, I wanted to know how Shiv managed to breach the security so easily and reach there in the first place. That too, with an army of bad men behind him. Wouldn’t the modus operandi of this infiltration have made an infinitely better story than the infantile pursuit that unfolds over two hours on screen?

But Abhinay Deo doesn’t want us to put the thinking cap on. He just wants to please us with long chases and car crashes, bullets and blood, the views of Chain Bridge and Hero’s Square in Budapest. However, the supposedly slick action is not enough for a willing suspension of disbelief. Instead of diverting our attention, it draws it even more to the inane, tired and utterly random story-telling about some RAW agents copping it in China and the one to terminate them stationed in the Indian embassy in Budapest. Needless to say our cop and the agent are on a mission to find him after being successful in deciphering some hidden message in a book. In the course of this hunt, among other things, they keep having face-offs with some mock-sinister Chinese baddies, and even come across a Hungarian femme fatale who performs an item number to ‘Kate nahin kat-te’ remix in the videshi bar.

It gets worse. The film tries to do lip-service to the feminist cause, with some righteous dialogue about women’s capabilities and by making the heroine wear a formal trouser and shirt but ends up presenting her as an utterly inept agent, one who is either off the mark or hides behind her male colleague (who, incidentally, is always right). The twist in the tale is as dubious as the film’s feminism, in how it conveniently aligns with the patriotic mood of the moment. But it still doesn’t thaw a hard-hearted viewer like yours truly.

Abraham reprises the dour ACP Yashvardhan with a suitable singularity of expression. I only hope it doesn’t get mistaken for intensity. He also manages to hang on rather well to a towel perched precariously on his mid-riff (for knowing more about the towel, see the movie). Meanwhile, Sinha looks completely clueless, as though she walked into a wrong film set. It’s left entirely up to Bhasin then to hold our interest with his blabbering, psychological games and mouth organ. He, at times, overcompensates for the poker-faced leads but largely manages to hold some amount of interest even if his character itself seems like a long lost twin of the evil avatar he played in Mardaani (2014). Time, for a talented actor like him, to move on, before the supposed charisma turns into a worn-out cliché.

Abhinay Deo just wants to please us with long chases and car crashes, bullets and blood

Force 2

Director: Abhinay Deo

Starring: John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Bhasin

Runtime: 127 mins

More In: Mumbai | Delhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Following a seven-day cinema diet

Curtains come down on MAMI

Curating history through cinema

When cinema imitates life

Read more...

Juhu’s glow-in-the-dark beach

IFFI 2016: all eyes on S. Korea

It’s not a Coldplay concert (it’s much more)

Used car sales in slow lane

Feminism in four tales

Coldplay show in Mumbai on Nov. 19 and the tickets are free

Ramayan actor found dead on railway tracks

Dear Zindagi music: Déjà vu with a hint of new

Man dies at ATM queue in Mumbai

These dentists make house calls


Chennai

No sight-seeing, only hunt for cash

Krishna water supply resumes

Indelible ink not in stock; banks stop cash exchange

Tax payers welcome mobile vans

Trust in the time of crisis

Trust in the time of demonetisation

Small-time builders take a big hit

Bengaluru

Protest against proposed steel flyover project to be intensified

Life is ‘almost normal’ for him

Protesters outside RBI detained

CM urges Jaitley to allow DCC banks to accept old notes

Police tracking man behind cloned credit card syndicate

Few fuel stations dispense currency

Collection of fine for traffic violations picking up

Two flyers carrying cash detained

Cash at petrol stations a non-starter

Hyderabad

Red Arrows- straight to your heart

Nagarjuna says he owes nothing to banks

Curbs on ATM withdrawals put brakes on debit card frauds

Petbasheerabad firing: man held for attempt to murder

Conmen ask friends over for fraud

Lecturer, principal booked after Inter student ends life

Rail lines turn roadblock for metro work

Begumpet metro station to have special design

Kolkata

Iranian’s debut wins best film award at KIFF

Bengal bypolls to be held under shadow of demonetisation

Children demand ‘surgical strike’ against child marriage

Disabled seek PIL route over demonetisation

Long queues in front of banks, ATMs

Women members of AIMPLB support ‘triple talaq’

No let-up in cash rush on Day 9 of demonetisation

Modi govt has turned people into beggars, says Mamata


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Tum Bin 2 feels like a pot pourri of many old-fashioned films. —Photo: Special Arrangement

Stick to hearing the soundtrack

A love story mash-up in which Rekha Bhardwaj’s singing scores »