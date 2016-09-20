Film-maker and actor Amol Palekar moved the Bombay High Court on Monday against the provisions of the Bombay Police Act, 1951, claiming that it amounted to pre-censorship of theatrical performances.

The petitioner stated that he was aggrieved and dissatisfied with the provisions of Section 33 (1) (wa) of the Bombay Police Act, and was also dissatisfied with provisions of The Rules for Licensing and Controlling Places of Public Amusement (other than Cinemas) and Performances for Public Amusement, including Melas and Tamashas, 1960.

The petition points out that numerous plays have suffered due to the illegal actions of the Commissioner of Police. It also says that the provisions of Section 33 (1) (wa) amount to an excessive delegation of legislative powers and are, therefore, in violation of Article 14 (Equality before Law) and 19 (1) (a) (Freedom of Speech and Expression) of the Indian Constitution. It states that the provision does not prescribe any guidelines for the formulation of the Rules and is, therefore, arbitrary.

Submitting that “the requirement of certification by the Maharashtra State Performance Scrutiny Body results in pre-censorship of a script of a play prior to its performance [and] is an unreasonable restriction on the fundamental rights”, the petition calls for the section of the Bombay Police Act to be declared unconstitutional. It came up before a division bench of Chief Justice ManjulaChellur and Justice M.S. Sonak, and will be placed for hearing next week.

Mr. Palekar is currently in the United States of America and is not talking to the media.