The presence of mind shown by the Amboli gang rape victim just over an hour after the crime helped the police identify, trace, and apprehend all the eight accused within 12 hours of the case being registered.

The case was registered at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday by the 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by four of the eight accused at Sham Nagar slum in Jogeshwari.

The accused allegedly barged into the house where the woman was staying overnight with her husband at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The house belongs to a relative of the couple, who works in a hospital and had a night shift. While four of the accused dragged the victim’s husband out and bound and gagged him in another shanty, the other four allegedly took turns with her. The assault, according to the victim’s statement, took around two hours, after which the accused released her husband and fled.

“The couple approached us at around 1:30 am on Tuesday, and we immediately sent her for medical examination, and assigned a female officer to record the statement. Counsellors were also contacted in case the victim needed immediate assistance. However, the victim showed admirable presence of mind and gave a full statement, including descriptions of at least two of her assailants,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

The police started inquiries among residents and were able to identify both the accused within a couple of hours. They were picked up at a hut in the same slum before daybreak and taken to the police station.

“The accused were under the impression that the victim would stay silent, and were shocked at being picked up so soon. Within an hour, they revealed the identity and possible whereabouts of the rest of the accused. We sent multiple teams to all these locations and were able to arrest all six of them by Tuesday afternoon,” another officer said.

The accused are suspected to have been under the influence of an intoxicant like alcohol or drugs when they committed the crime, and the police have sent their blood samples for analysis. The police are interrogating each accused to pinpoint their exact role in the crime.