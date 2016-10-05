Son of actor Alok Nath was booked on Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and not having a driving licence. Shivang Nath was caught during an anti-drunk driving check being conducted by the Traffic Police and the Bandra police.

“At around 1 a.m., a car approached the spot where the drive was being enforced, but sped up instead. It was intercepted on S.V. Road in Santacruz, after which all four occupants of the car were taken to Santacruz police station,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

Mr. Dudhe said the three people — one man and two women —, who were in the passenger seat, tried to argue with the police, and the women claimed that they were driving.

The police, however, established that Shivang was in the driver’s seat. He was subjected to a breath analyser test, which confirmed that he had consumed alcohol.

“The vehicle was impounded and a fine of Rs. 2,600 was imposed on the accused. He was also found to be driving without a licence. A local act case was registered against him for drunk driving, not possessing a licence, and disobeying police orders,” Mr. Dudhe said.

Shivang has been instructed to appear in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Bandra.