All malnourished children in the State will now be tested for tuberculosis, the State government has said.

In a Government Resolution issued on October 3, the state has said that each district should be well-stocked with tuberculosis medicines and that the district TB officer will be responsible for their supply and purchase.

Officials in districts such as Palghar, which has been in the news over the deaths of malnourished children, said that so far, only children who had a persistent cough for over two weeks — a classic TB symptom — were being tested for the disease.

As per the GR, children who are admitted to the nutritional rehabilitation centre should undergo a complete health check-up and be scanned for tuberculosis. The latest technique for quick diagnosis has been suggested to ensure that treatment begins early.

Meanwhile, paediatricians associated with government hospitals in Palghar have been pressed into service at the district’s four most affected talukas: Jawhar, Mokhada, Wada and Vikramgad. Doctors from private hospitals in Mumbai are also taking turns to hold weekly camps in Palghar.

As per government data, there are 1,319 severely-acute malnourished children in Palghar, while 4,700 fall in the moderately-acute malnourished category. A total of 6,500 children are malnourished and 240 children suffer from acute diseases, Zilla Parishad officials said.