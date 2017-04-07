Alert cops on night patrol foil break-in attempt in Nerul

more-in

A team of police officers from Nerul Police Station arrested two men wanted in four cases of burglary while night patrolling at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad and his team saw two men run into a narrow lane at Sector 20 in Nerul. Mr. Gaikwad said, “They ran seeing our vehicle. We grew suspicious and chased them. We got hold of one accused while the other managed to flee.”

The arrested accused has been identified as Mujeebul Rehman Amirulla Khan (22), a resident of Bainganwadi. On interrogation, he confessed that he along with his partner were hunting for an empty house to break-in. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday laid a trap at Shivajinagar and nabbed Khan’s partner, Aftab Sarfaraz Khan alias Raju (24), a resident of Govandi, who had fled on Tuesday.

The duo was wanted in three break-in cases and one chain snatching case registered with Nerul police two months ago and in various cases registered with Shivajinagar, Govandi, Deonar, Matunga, Kurla and Nehrunagar police.

Mr. Gaikwad said, “We traced a jeweller in Mumbai to whom the accused sold ornaments they had stolen from houses and chains snatched from people. Till now, we have recovered 8.5 tola of gold worth ₹2.50 lakh from the jeweller.”

He said, “Mumbai police will take transit remand of the accused to investigate cases involving them. It is suspected that the accused have been committing robberies for last four years.” The accused have been charged under Sections 454 (house breaking in) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.

On Sunday, the same team while night patrolling had found a tempo parked outside a shop, Heena Wines, opposite Nerul Railway Station. A few men were loading stock from the shop into the tempo and the moment they saw the police, they fled. Mr. Gaikwad said, “The accused were robbing the shop, but fled after they saw us. They managed to steal around ₹4,000 in cash from the shop but left behind the stock they had loaded into the tempo and dropped their mobile phones. We have got CCTV footage of the accused and are hopeful of tracing them using data from the phones.”

DCP Zone I Prashant Khaire has put up a proposal with the government to reward the team with cash prize of ₹10,000 for their presence of mind during night patrolling.