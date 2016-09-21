India-born, California-raised folk fusion songstress Zoya will launch her album, Natural Disaster . The launch event will also see performances by Taba Chake, a guitarist, singer-songwriter who has composed musical pieces inspired by tribal folk music. Music producer Kumail Hamid will play his brand of heavily manipulated live recordings coupled with atmospheric synths and meticulously panned rhythm sections. Entry is priced at Rs. 300 per head.

