Alarm bells ringing for BJP, says Sena

more-in

The Gujarat election results should ring the alarm bells for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ally Shiv Sena said on Monday.

The Sena warned the BJP that if it continued to not take allies and friends into confidence, they were likely to face tough contests both at the Central and State levels.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “It is not our agenda and game plan to defeat or have the BJP defeated. We are in this partnership to help improve BJP’s performance. But now alarm bells are ringing for them in the run up to the 2019 elections.”

The Sena said the results were on expected lines as BJP was facing an anti-incumbency wave of 22 years. The Sena however said that it was surprised by the performance of the Congress and its rise as the principal opposition party.

Mr. Raut said, “The overall sentiment in the country is shifting, and the Congress is on the rise. The country must now reflect on this result as this is not what everyone had expected from these polls.”

The Shiv Sena had contested over 55 seats in the Gujarat elections but failed to win a single seat. However, the party brushed aside the loss as an aberration.

A senior Sena leader said, “We have fought many such elections in the past. We know exactly where we stand in the national context. We will continue to fight such elections in future as well.”