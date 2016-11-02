:Afterimage, a biopic on painter Wladyslaw Strzeminski by Polish director Andrzej Wajda, will open the 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The Age of Shadows, South Korea’s official entry for the Academy Awards this year, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon, will be the fest’s closing film. South Korea is the country in focus at the fest, which runs from November 20 to 28.

South Korean filmmaker Kwon Taek Im, best known for his films such as Wife , The Family Pedigree , The Evergreen Tree, Chunhyang , Chihwaseon and Low Life , will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

National Award-winning filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. A total of 1,032 entries were received for IFFI 2016, of which 194 films from 88 countries have been selected. IFFI will recognise young talent under a new competition section, Centenary award for best debut feature of a director. The winner will be honoured with a Silver Peacock and a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.

IFFI will also present the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal to a film reflecting the ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence.

Under the section International Competition, awards will be given for best film, best director, best actor male, best actor female and special jury award.

The international jury will be chaired by writer-director Ivan Passer. The members include Larry Smith, Lordan Zafranovic, Nagesh Kukunoor and Leilda Kilani. — PTI