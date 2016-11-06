Cities » Mumbai

Mumbai, November 6, 2016
Updated: November 6, 2016 05:37 IST

Aditya Pancholi gets one-year jail in 2005 assault case, granted bail

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Aditya Pancholi
Aditya Pancholi

Actor Aditya Pancholi was on Saturday sentenced to simple imprisonment one year for assaulting his neighbour in 2005 over a parking quarrel in his housing society in suburban Versova.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amitabh Panchbhai of Andheri court convicted the actor of the assault on his neighbour and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000. His lawyers immediately moved for bail and the actor was granted bail on a bond of Rs 12,000.

A complaint was lodged by Mr. Pancholi’s neighbour, Prateek Pasrani, with Versova police station in 2005 after the actor allegedly assaulted him in the parking lot of Magnum Opus housing society in Versova. The complainant claimed he had suffered a bleeding nose and a fracture due to the assault.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr. Pancholi told reporters outside the court: “It is a very harsh sentence. It is not like I was found involved in a terrorist activity or some bomb blast. I definitely will appeal against this order.”

According to the complaint, Mr. Pancholi’s friend, who had come to visit him, had parked his car in the complainant’s empty parking spot.

When he asked the security to move it, the actor came down and launched an unprovoked assault on him. Mr. Pancholi denies assault.

This is not the first time the actor has courted trouble. In 2013, he was booked for assaulting another neighbour, Bhargav Patel. In 2015, he was booked in another case of assault on bouncers of a Juhu pub.

More In: Mumbai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Fixing Mumbai

We have a strong list of subjects and experts who will be contributing to this series. We also want to hear from you. »

Puducherry-Saving a Global Heritage

Following a seven-day cinema diet

Curtains come down on MAMI

Curating history through cinema

When cinema imitates life

Read more...

Aditya Pancholi gets one year jail in 2005 assault case

Trolls: Pursuit of happiness

A start-up young in every way, including target audience

Who is Doctor Strange?

Woman gang-raped in Mumbai, police arrest seven

Bollywood’s divisive Diwali

Girl child saving schemes and investment options

Buldhana school rape: main accused not an employee, say cops

Iron will helps Ansar Shaikh crack the IAS

Industrial yet bespoke


Chennai

Civic infrastructure struggling to be rain-ready

Madipakkam lake, a haven for water birds

Getting in touch with officials still a challenge

Three Nepalese workers arrested for T. Nagar murder

Plan to open rail ticket counters in 50 post offices awaits nod

Govt. failed to prevent suicides: Anbumani

TN’s new mantra: kill pests with insects

Bengaluru

Bengaluru railway station to get better health facilities

High Court now allows ‘Sampradayabadha Kambala’

Petition submitted to CS opposing Tipu Jayanti

Govt. moves to reduce open spaces

I’m averse to politics, says Rudresh’s wife

Jumbo question: Life or death for ailing Sidda?

Businessmen from Kerala land in a honey trap

Woman charged with duping advocate

New software to help bring light in times of darkness

Hyderabad

School fees to be regulated through an Act soon

Giving a new lease of life

KCR, Naidu greet Governor

Accused by husband of theft, woman ‘ends life’

RK’s wife to withdraw plea in High Court

Telangana weighs options on ways out of Brijesh Tribunal verdict

SCR to run special trains for Methodist Church Jatara

Concerted effort for safe cyberspace

Kolkata

SIMI men encounter is political vendetta: Mamata

Xuan Zang to build another bridge to India

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee released from hospital

JMB terror outfits using Bengal as transit point

Kolkata metro eyes revenue boost from private ads

Cabinet approval to be sought for waterways project by December

China to be theme country at Kolkata film festival

Imam demands SC-monitored probe into SIMI encounter


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Mumbai

Aditya Pancholi gets one year jail in 2005 assault case

Mumbai: Actor Aditya Pancholi was on Saturday sentenced to simple imprisonment one year for assaulting his neighbour in 2005 over a parking ... »