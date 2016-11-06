Aditya Pancholi gets one-year jail in 2005 assault case, granted bail

Actor Aditya Pancholi was on Saturday sentenced to simple imprisonment one year for assaulting his neighbour in 2005 over a parking quarrel in his housing society in suburban Versova.

Metropolitan Magistrate Amitabh Panchbhai of Andheri court convicted the actor of the assault on his neighbour and sentenced him to one year’s imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000. His lawyers immediately moved for bail and the actor was granted bail on a bond of Rs 12,000.

A complaint was lodged by Mr. Pancholi’s neighbour, Prateek Pasrani, with Versova police station in 2005 after the actor allegedly assaulted him in the parking lot of Magnum Opus housing society in Versova. The complainant claimed he had suffered a bleeding nose and a fracture due to the assault.

Reacting to the judgment, Mr. Pancholi told reporters outside the court: “It is a very harsh sentence. It is not like I was found involved in a terrorist activity or some bomb blast. I definitely will appeal against this order.”

According to the complaint, Mr. Pancholi’s friend, who had come to visit him, had parked his car in the complainant’s empty parking spot.

When he asked the security to move it, the actor came down and launched an unprovoked assault on him. Mr. Pancholi denies assault.

This is not the first time the actor has courted trouble. In 2013, he was booked for assaulting another neighbour, Bhargav Patel. In 2015, he was booked in another case of assault on bouncers of a Juhu pub.