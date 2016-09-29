Expressing dissatisfaction with the report submitted by CBI in connection with its probe into benami flats in the scam-tainted Adarsh building, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the document did not touch upon the points specifically raised by the court during the last hearing.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Oka and A.A. Sayed was hearing a PIL by activist Pravin Wategaonkar alleging that senior bureaucrats and politicians held ‘benami’ (proxy) flats in the Adarsh building, which was a quid-pro-quo for clearing files related to the society in violation of norms.

The court had on September 2 this year refused to accept a report submitted by CBI and had said the agency has not applied its mind in respect to issues raised in the PIL. It had then directed the agency to submit another report and also ordered CBI Western Region’s Joint Director to remain present in court.

While the Joint Director was not present today, the agency’s DIG was present and he submitted a second report. The bench after perusing the report said it was not satisfied. “We are not satisfied with this report. It is silent on very specific queries raised by us and the petition on the last hearing,” Justice Oka said.

“We had also asked the Joint Director to remain present today. We expect him to appear before us on the next date of hearing. We also want the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) to appear in the case next time,” the court directed and posted the petition for further hearing on October 5.