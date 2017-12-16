‘Accused asked fishermen if they spotted cop’s body’

more-in

Kalamboli police in its remand report submitted in the Panvel court have said that witnesses have admitted that Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar had approached them asking if they had seen a woman’s body wash ashore Bhayander creek.

Mr. Kurundkar is the main accused in the disappearance of assistant police inspector Ashwini Jaykumar Bidre alias Ashwini Raju Gore. Posted with Protection of Civil Rights Unit at Konkan Bhavan, Belapur, Ms. Bidre, a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli, has been missing since April 15, 2016. A police official said, “Some fishermen living near Bhayander creek said that Mr. Kurundkar approached them last year and asked them if they saw a body in the creek. He told them to inform him if they sighted the body.”

The police expressed doubt before the court on Friday that the missing Ms. Bidre could have been murdered. As per Ms. Bidre’s Call Detail Records, she boarded a train to Thane and went to Mr. Kurundkar’s house in Bhayander. The location of Mr. Kurundkar was found to be on the bridge near the creek.

The official said, “Once we secure the custody of Mr. Kurundkar’s car in Sangli and do a chemical analysis, we can prepare a report based on it. Once the police custody gets over, we can seek permission for a narco test, provided he is medically fit for it.”

“On April 14, Ms. Bidre’s phone had switched on for a brief time and after that it was never switched on,”a police official said. According to an FIR lodged by Ms Bidre’s brother on January 31, Ms. Bidre WhatsApped her sister’s husband on April 14 that she was going to a meditation centre in north India.