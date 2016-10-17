attention to detail:The graphics are pretty good, with realistic recreations of players, right down to their play styles.— photo: special arrangement

Basketball culture has permeated from the U.S.A. to India — not just as the game itself, but also in way of the lifestyle. So it’s no wonder that basketball video games do pretty well here, allowing fans to play as part of their favourite teams. Over the years, there’s just been the EA Sports NBA series that has been of significance. However, 2K Sports, Inc (a division of 2K Games) has been catching up fast. With the 2017 edition of NBA 2K17 already here, we see if it’s a slam dunk or not.

What’s it about?

2K Games is not afraid to be bold with their games. In NBA 2K16 , they got in rockstar director Spike Lee to develop their single-player campaign with a narrative akin to inspirational sports movies like Remember the Titans . This time around, MyCareer (game mode) takes the same narrative path (albeit notably better than the earlier game) with a script written by Aaron Covington, the man behind the Rocky spin-off Creed . Part of the storyline features Michael B Jordan from The Wire andFriday Night Lights, and , well, Creed .

The career mode focuses on you, a character you can create from scratch as you blaze through college basketball and move up the NBA (National Basketball Assocation). At this point, you’ll get to play ball with all the biggest names, from Scottie Pippen to LeBron James, and more. The MyCareer mode in NBA 2K17 is a lot better than the earlier game, and fairly engaging to play through. The game’s real shining moments, though, arrive in the form of the basketball mechanics.

How does it play?

As basketball games go, NBA 2K17 nails the simulation part in the controls, which means it’s pretty tough to master. Everything centres around the right stick that let’s you shoot in various combinations. It does work, but for beginners, it’s a challenge to remember what to do in the heat of the game. It’s a pretty steep learning curve, though that does not mean it’s a bad thing. Once used to it, it’s a system that really works, as the right stick sort of gives you the feeling of shooting the ball. The control system also extends to offence and defence, as your player naturally dribbles to evade oncoming players. And with the former, you can actively shadow and wait for the other player to slip up or mess up a shot.

The game perfectly gets the basketball courts, with excellent sound engineering. Whether it’s the squeak of the shoes on the floor, the crowd cheering, or the commentary, the entire ambience feels like you’re watching a big game. The graphics are pretty good, with realistic recreations of players, right down to their play styles. The animation is superb: smooth with barely noticeable jerkiness as the players move from dribble animation to pass and shoot. In sports games, the opponents matter, which goes to show how good the artificial intelligence (AI) really is. NBA 2K17 ’s opponent team as well as your player team AI works well, being pretty reactive to your style. It’s challenging without resorting to cheap impossible shots.

In addition to the MyCareer content, you can create your own team with MyTeam, which is purely fan service. There’s also the option to collect trading cards and virtual currency (which you can purchase by paying for it in real life). The other modes, MyLeague and MyGM play, involve managing a basketball team and taking part in its various aspects, for instance, playing as a team to achieve success. All these modes add a lot of replayability to the game.

Should you get it?

If you love basketball and want something with depth, NBA 2K17 immerses you into the world of the NBA. Just be ready for the learning curve of the controls and other mechanics.

NBA 2K17

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K Games

Price: Rs. 3,499 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Rs. 2,499 on PC