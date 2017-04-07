Absconding rape accused arrested

more-in

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was arrested from Ulhasnagar on Thursday night on charges of raping a 16-year-old girl for a month. The victim, a resident of Dahanu, is a Class X student.

According to the police, the man, a resident of Ulhasnagar, and the girl knew each other for some time. They had been introduced to each other through friends. “The two have been in a relationship for the last fifteen months,” said an officer.

On February 17, the accused asked the girl to meet him, and the two of them went to Panvel. “According to preliminary investigation, the girl was not too happy at home and went to stay with the accused,” police officers said.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents approached the police and filed a missing complaint. During investigations, it was found that the two had been staying in Panvel for a month. The girl was brought back on March 15, and since she is a minor, the case was treated as a case of kidnapping.

On Thursday night, sub-inspector Vijay Godse of the Dahanu Police Station arrested the accused from Ulhasnagar. The accused has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced in a Palghar court and has been sent to police custody till April 10.