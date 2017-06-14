Abducted child rescued nine hours after ₹50-lakh ransom call

more-in

The search for an abducted one-and-year-and-half-old child ended at an isolated area of Khairne village in Taloja, just two km from where she was kidnapped for a ransom of ₹50 lakh. The accused, Hameedul Umedali Bensa (19), was arrested from his house in Khairne village.

Rudva Mhatre, grand-daughter of ex-Sarpanch, Manda Harishchandra Mhatre, was kidnapped on Monday morning from a two-storeyed house while sleeping with her grandparents. Almost nine hours after she was kidnapped, Bhagesh Balu Waghmare (60), an Adivasi from Khairne village who had gone to pluck vegetables, found her lying in a bushy area at around 1 p.m. on Monday. Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “The girl was tied up. There was plastic tape on her mouth. Waghmare immediately informed the police. If he hadn’t located her there were chances of her being attacked by animals.” Sandhya Sujit Mhatre, the mother of the child, said, “I am overwhelmed. My daughter is now safe.”

The accused, Bensa, hailing from West Bengal, came to Navi Mumbai seven years ago and was staying with his parents and brothers in Khairne village. Navi Mumbai Joint Police Commissioner Prashant Burde said, “The accused’s father’s health was failing and his mother made a living by selling fish. He was in need of money for his father’s treatment. The Mhatres ran a family business and employed labourers at civil construction sites. In 2016, the accused worked with the Mhatre family as a labourer and learnt about the family’s financial background and details of all the family members.”

On Monday morning, at around 3 a.m., Bensa entered the house through an opening in the kitchen where an exhaust fan was to be fixed. On entering the house, he stole two SIM cards from two mobile phones. He then noticed the sleeping child and ran away with her. At around 4 a.m., her grandmother woke up and realised the child was missing. At 6 a.m., the accused fed the child some biscuits and abandoned her in an isolated area.

Senior Police Inspector Maloji Shinde, from Panvel Taluka Police Station, said, “The accused seems to have got afraid at the break of daylight. If he had taken her home, people would have noticed her. So he taped her mouth and feet and dumped her in the bushy area.” The accused then used one of the SIM cards and dialled a number on the call list. He asked the person who picked up the call for the child’s father’s number. He then called the father and threatened to kill the child if he did not pay ₹50 lakh. The accused called the father two more times. He said he would call at 5 p.m. and tell him the location where he had to bring the ransom money.”

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police sent teams headed by Senior Police Inspector Maloji Shinde, Crime Branch Unit-II, and Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar. The Anti-Extortion police team was headed by Senior Police Inspector Shirish Pawar. Each team was given different roles such as collecting technical data and checking isolated places and closed down factories and godowns in Taloja area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Tushar Doshi said, “By 1 p.m., the child was found and with the help of witnesses we nabbed the accused. We got information that Bensa was seen near the family’s residence and near the bushy area. We zero downed on him and we recovered the stolen SIM cards from him.”

The accused has been arrested under Sections 364 A, 452, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. He has been remanded in police custody till June 19. “We suspect the involvement of two more accused in the case. We are investigating the case to find more details of the accused and their role in this case,” Assistant Commissioner (Crime Branch) of Police Nitin Kausdikar said.