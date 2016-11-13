In the name of demonetisation to fight black money, a massive scam is being played out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Saturday.

“With advance information of the government move, politicians in Goa have parked their black money in real estate investments,” said Valmiki Naik, AAP convener in Goa. He demanded a probe into all land deals registered in the last two months.

Reiterating the AAP’s support of any move against corruption and black money, party spokesperson Ashley de Rosario said, “But the manner in which the Modi government has implemented the demonetisation scheme, it reeks of a scam and has ended up burdening the common man.”

The AAP leaders said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has revealed deposits of thousands of crores of rupees in the last three months, which have raised questions about the Modi government’s intentions.

“Access to your own hard-earned money has become burdensome,” said Mr. Naik, adding that while the common man is queuing up at banks and ATMs, the crony capitalists are unaffected.

