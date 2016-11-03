Opposing the government plans of bringing lands under the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) for development purposes, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, seeking his intervention for the ‘sustainable development’ of the city.

“Mumbai’s east coast is almost 1,800 kilometres. The Centre seeks to ‘monetise’ the land for residential and commercial purposes. It is also heard that the Arabian Sea on the east coast will be declared a creek. The land is the size of three times the mill lands, eight times the length of Marine Drive. It could be developed into lush green open space with a promenade rather than allowing builders and land sharks to grab land in the garb of housing,” said the letter submitted by Mr. Thackeray to the Governor.

Mr. Thackeray wrote that the residents have to be heard before going ahead with any decision and the city’s needs must be kept in mind. The Yuva Sena chief has already expressed his opposition to the State government’s plan to use salt pan lands for affordable housing. “Constructions on salt pan lands and east coast will only add to the woes of the city,” said the letter.