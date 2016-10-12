With the launch of its 50th property, W Hotels & Resorts introduces Goa to a design-led spirited consumer experience

Launched in 1998, the W Hotels & Resorts is set to make its India debut. The 160-key hotel, opening in Goa in November, will be the brand’s 50th property.

Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader of W, says the hotel chain is the only global design-led lifestyle brand that provides guests an out of the ordinary experience. “Most hotels are about a great night’s sleep, a great shower, safety and security, good food and functionality. But W is bold, adventurous and fun-loving. It breaks the rules of traditional luxury.”

Ingham says the hotel is for the “well-travelled, affluent, who can afford a luxury experience, but don’t want a traditional one.” The brand will create an experience that fits under its umbrella, but does not replicate offerings from its other hotels.

The W Goa, which will be situated at Vagator Beach, near Chapora Fort, will be equipped with a pool, a DJ console and four eateries. The Kitchen Table will be an all-day eatery while The Spice Trader will be a stand-alone fine-dine focussed on Asian fusion, with access to the beach. The Woobar will make its India debut at the hotel and the Rock Pool will serve snacks from a shipping container kitchen.

The design will incorporate the State’s famed hippie culture, its geographic location and Portuguese influence. Ingham says, “You get a very modern, adventurous and bold interpretation of local influences.”

As part of its plans to have 75 properties around the world by 2020, the W will be expanding into Mumbai and Delhi “They’re way away, they’re still in the early stages of construction,” says Ingham. For the moment, Goa neatly fits into the W brand’s design, music and fashion-led approach to hotels.

