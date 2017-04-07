A hearty meal a day

more-in

Mumbai: At 10.30 am sharp every day, a man riding a bicycle delivers neatly-wrapped food to five women waiting at Raj Roti Centre at Matunga Central. He rides in from Wadala, and carries food for nearly 45 people.

The food is transferred from the carrier attached to the bicycle to a table in a small room, as some senior citizens and people with disabilities wait outside patiently. With a smile, the women start the distribution process, checking each person’s well-being.

Every single day, including holidays, around 12 women take turns to distribute meals at Rs. 10 to the disabled, senior citizens or people with a monthly income below Rs. 7,000.

The initiative was started under the guidance of Shrimad Rajchandra Aatma Tatva Research Centre, Parli on May 9, 2016 and aims to provide nutritious meals at a subsidised rate.

Dr. Meena Goshar, a volunteer, says the centre’s aim is to help the needy, especially those who cannot cook nutritious meals due to physical disabilities, age-related ailments or financial constraints. “However, we do not entertain able-bodied beggars or those who chew tobacco or are alcoholics,” she says.

Before taking a food packet, beneficiaries need to register with the centre, submitting a photocopy of their Aadhar card, ration card and three months’ electricity bills. Once approved, the beneficiary receives the packet starting the very next day. “We order the exact number of packets as we do not want the food to be wasted. The beneficiaries are also told to inform us beforehand if they decide not to come or want an additional packet,” says Kalpana Shah, a volunteer. A price has been fixed so that people value the food while preserving their self-esteem, says Nayna Madia, another volunteer.

The menu

A food packet generally consists of six wheat chapattis, 125 gm of green vegetables and a banana. “Of late we have been incorporating vegetable pulao, puri sabzi or even parathas and theplas three times a week,” says Hira Shah, another volunteer. “We will also be serving seasonal fruits like mangoes, for instance.”

Dr. Goshar says the aim is to provide a balanced meal, prepared hygienically. “We check the quality of food before distributing it. The cooks have been given clear instructions about the ingredients to be used and the quality,” says Dr. Goshar.

Around 45 people receive the food packets. “Our aim is to provide food to atleast 100 people daily,” says Swati Kamdar, another volunteer. Most of the volunteers are homemakers and devote around three hours a day to the work.

Funds

There were initial hurdles; the foremost being finding a place. However, a philanthropist builder, who was touched by the initiative, donated the place where they operate from. “We started with our own income. However, now we get donations by individuals. But whenever there is a paucity, all the volunteers pool in money (Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 per person per month). We do not want the initiative to stop at any cost,” says Kavita Gangar, a volunteer. “We do not encourage donation by way of food items but do accept fruits.”

A gift for many

For the beneficiaries, there couldn’t be a bigger blessing. Usha Mahadevan (68), a resident of Matunga, finds the food packet useful on various fronts. “This initiative is a boon for people like me who not only have medical problems but also a meagre source of income.” Ms. Mahadevan, who stays with her ailing older sister, has been receiving the packet on a regular basis for the past nine months. She is happy with the quality of food too.

Nandlal Waghela (80), is another beneficiary who has been receiving the packet for the past eight months. “I have a severe back problem and a meagre income, and cannot cook. This initiative is a blessing for people like me,” he says. Mr. Waghela lives in the vicinity and walk to the centre each day.

Bhadra Ashwin Shah (72) collects the food packets for herself and husband. “My husband and I have no source of income, except our meagre savings,” she says. Her husband is bedridden and she is too weak to work. “These food packets are highly nutritious and my husband loves them,” she says.

Started in: 2016

Contact: Dr. Meena Goshar, 9819317038

Address: 575, Niranjan D Parekh Marg, Cross Adenwala Road, Matunga Central, Mumbai-19.