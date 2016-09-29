If he had a last wish of being home, it was possibly fulfilled. In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, on the eve of World Heart Day, the heart of a 25-year-old Mumbaikar who suffered a brain hemorrhage in Pune and was declared brain dead, was airlifted and brought to a Mumbai hospital where it was transplanted in a 23-year-old who was on the heart wait list for the last two months. The Mumbai-Pune connection goes beyond the logistics of the heart transfer. The recipient hails from Pune and shifted to Mumbai for work.

The 25-year-old, a student of interior design in Pune, suffered a brain haemorrhage last week and was rushed to a private hospital in Pune. “He was admitted to a hospital on September 24, he was operated upon but, unfortunately, he did not show any improvement. He was then brought to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday. He was declared brain dead at around 8 p.m.,” said Dr. Kapil Gangadhar Zirpe, Chief Intensivist, Neuro-Trauma unit, Ruby Hall, Pune. He said the boy’s family in Sion, Mumbai, was very brave and cooperative and went along with the decision to donate their son’s organs.

The family consented to donate his heart, kidneys, liver and corneas.

The transplant team of Fortis, Mulund, reached the hospital, harvested the boy’s heart, left Ruby Hall at 1.44 a.m., and reached Pune Airport at 1.51a.m. The charter flight landed in Mumbai at 2.30 a.m., reaching Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 2.47 a.m. The preserved heart was immediately taken to the operation theatre and implanted into the 23-year-old. The procedure was carried out by Dr. Anvay Mulay, Head of Cardiac Transplant Team at Fortis.

It’s a new lease of life for the recipient, who is a daily wage worker and had got married recently. He was suffering from Dilated Cardiomyopathy and had registered with Fortis about five months ago. Two months ago, he was put on the wait list for a heart.

“The patient is now stable and has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit. Next 48-72 hours will be critical and we will be closely monitoring him,” Dr. Mulay said in a statement issued by the hospital.