Here’s how you can avoid getting dizzy with hunger while binging on world cinema

With the start of this year’s Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival with Star in the city, cinema lovers are furiously planning their schedules and booking itineraries.

The festival, which kicked off with the opening film: Konkana Sen Sharma’s A Death in a Gunj , is spread across seven city cinemas. With a runtime of a week, you have the opportunity to check out a variety of international and local cinema. Besides figuring out where, when and what to watch, the toughest task is to ensure sneaking a bite around the venues.

To help with the task, here’s a handy list of places to eat at, between movies.

Regal Cinema

There’s no dearth of options in Colaba, but if you’re price conscious you may find it hard to fill your stomach without making a hole in your pocket. And if you plan to catch snacks between movies, all that spending can add up. Go instead to the Gupta Sugarcane Juice Centre (22023124) outside Dhanraj Mahal, where you can cool down with a fresh glass of sugarcane juice. If you’re looking for a bite, grab a roll from Bademiya (22021447), where the popular chicken bhuna roll or mutton baida roti is an easy-to-eat, on-the-go snack. For a more elaborate sit-down, go to Lings Pavillion (22850024) for delicious pork dumplings, steamed fish and garlic bok choy.

PVR Phoenix

With multiplexes in malls, it’s harder to hit the street for dining options for the sheer reason of navigating your way out of the complex. If you do have the time, there’s a row of dosa guys right outside neighbouring Raghuvanshi Mills. Gorge on their mean Mysore masala dosa for a shareable snack. In the Phoenix Mills compound, it’s probably a good idea to make your way to Cream Centre (24982277), where you can either sample a traditional plate of channa bhatura, or the tasty American cheese corn balls and cheesy nachos. The all-vegetarian eatery is quick with service, making it ideal for time-pressed film-goers. For a sit-down meal, stop by at the just-opened 212 All Good (62216020). With light salads and a delicious coconut pad thai, you can linger for as long as you’d like.

La Rêve

Previously known as Globus, this single-screen cinema has been renamed and refurbished as La Rêve just in time to coincide with MAMI. Situated in the heart of Bandra, there’s no dearth of options to nosh on, We’d recommend Elco Pani Puri Centre (26457677) for their famous chaats. Both our other recommendations are closed for the afternoon, but they’re worth stopping by for either lunch or dinner. There’s Jai Hind Fine Dining (26512822) well-known for its Konkani seafood, which can be lapped up with rice, wade or chapatis. For rooftop Mediterranean, go to Mediterra (69455554) and ask for the Jibnah kebab or pizza.

PVR Market City Kurla ECX

This mall in Kurla is like a city unto itself, and getting out is confusing and a waste of time. Your best options when it comes to eating here are all in the mall itself, where you can grab a chaat, lassi or meal. We’re partial to the sai bhaji from Kailash Parbhat (61270927). Other options further up the price spectrum include Noodle Bar (61801636), which has an array of dumplings and Asian food. If you’re skipping a movie or have some more time to spend on your meal, head off to Craft (61802073), a well-appointed deli that does a great three-course power lunch for Rs. 599. And if its dinner and drink you’re after, they’ve got that covered as well.

PVR Mulund

After you’ve caught a screening at PVR Mulund, hail a rickshaw and go to Sarvodaya Nagar , which is a short three- to five-minute ride away. There you’ll find an array of street food stalls selling everything from doses to pav bhaji and more. Thambbi (25620402), which is directly across from Nirmal Lifestyle Mall is known for its south Indian fare, though there’s a north Indian menu available as well. Ask for the molgapudi neer dosa, and wash it down with a filter coffee. For a sit-down meal (that’s still about seven to 10 minutes away by rickshaw), make your way to The Food Studio (65334999) on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. Order pizzas, pastas and sizzlers, or just a beer and chilli cheese toast after a long day.

PVR - ICON Versova

Kalinga (66963776) is an all-veg. hole in the wall, where you’re likely to have tables piled high with idlis, dosas, pav bhaji, sandwiches and the stray pizza. With a range of cuisines and quick turnarounds this is where to stop by for a snack or meal. The food court at Infiniti is also packed with options ranging from international names to local favourites. We like Subway (66989694) for its hearty, easy-to-customise options that are quick to devour. Brewbot (39698091) is a microbrewery and gastro-pub where you can kick back with a Bot-work Orange (a Belgian Wit beer) and bowl of fettuccini carbonara.

PVR ECX Citimall Andheri

While both Citimall and Icon Infiniti are a stone’s throw away from each, in the interest of giving you more option we are giving individual recommendations for each. So at Citimall, which is all but shuttered, we’ve widened the net. First up, there’s Carter’s Blue (8898087931), for a quick roll, shawarma or plate of kebabs. Another option is PotLuck (65016500), a relatively new eatery that serves filter coffee and all-day waffles for anytime breakfast. Lastly, for those looking to cap the day with a meal, head to Lemon Leaf (26302600) for an Oriental spread that includes baos, rice paper rolls and soupy noodle bowls. We’re partial to the roti canai.

The author is a freelance writer

