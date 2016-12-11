You will get rebirth if you work for Hindu religious activities: Tawde

more-in

Dr. Virendra Tawde, accused in the murder of Communist leader Govind Pansare, told Sanjay Sadvilkar, a witness in the case, that “You will get rebirth if you work for Hindu religious activities,” according to the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team, a copy of which has been accessed by The Hindu.

The charge sheet was filed in a Kolhapur court by the SIT on November 29. Dr. Tawde is a qualified ENT surgeon and a member of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti — a splinter of the Sanatan Sanstha.

According to the statement of Mr. Sadvilkar (45) recorded under Section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of Code of Criminal Procedure, “There are several Hindu activists in Kolhapur and I also created one in 2001 which had 200 to 250 members.”

He said his group opposed the work of non-Hindu activists and he met Dr. Virendra Singh Tawde, the worker of Sanathan Society during a Durga Puja conducted by their society. He said Dr. Tawde was working seriously for the Hindu religious programmes through the Sanatan and Pansare had started taking objection to such activities at Kolhapur. Dr. Tawde, the charge sheet says, told Mr. Sadvilkar that the work Pansare was doing was causing harm to the Hindu religion and that he will destroy their group.

In 2003, a programme was organised to mark the death day of Sant Gaagde Maharaj (a social reformer) and Dr. Tawde told Mr. Sadvilkar that he must destroy that programme as Pansare was going to be talking there. On that day, he, Dr. Tawde along with other workers of the group went up to Pansare and asked, “each and every day why are you talking about the Hindu Religion.”

Mr. Sadvilkar recalls that in 2008-2009, Dr. Tawde was in constant touch with him and they had several telephonic conversations about Hindu activities. In 2009, Mr. Sadvilkar left the group and in June 2012 he got a heart attack but Dr. Tawde continued to meet him.

Dr. Tawde constantly tried to persuade him to work for the religious group and told him, “You will get rebirth therefore you must work for Hindu Religion activities.” But Mr. Sadvilkar, the charge sheet says, turned down all proposals.

After a few days, Dr. Tawde asked Mr. Sadvilkar to keep a revolver and said it “must be used against those who oppose Hindu Religion”. Thereafter as per directions given by Dr. Tawde he met Sarang Akolkar (another accused) with a bag and showed him a local-made revolver and pistol.

Akolkar told Sadvilkar as per instructions of Dr. Tawde he also got the same pistol and revolver made and had them. When he learnt about Dr. Narendra Dabholkar’s murder at Pune in August 2013, he called up a police officer friend and said, “I have a doubt that Dr. Tawde is involved in this murder.”