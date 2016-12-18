Would like to visit space as a tourist: Rakesh Sharma

more-in

Mumbai: When renowned astronaut Rakesh Sharma was in school, his teacher was convinced that the only job he could do was stand next to a post office with his tongue out to lick stamps. Reverend Cyril Gardner, his teacher at St. George’s Grammar School in Hyderabad, was always worried about him — he was always getting into trouble, and made to stand on the last bench.

Reverend Gardner would be proud today. A good 32 years after Rakesh Sharma went to space in 1984, he continues to hold the enviable record of being the only Indian to do so.

Mr. Sharma says that he now wants to visit space as a tourist. “Last time around, it was only about work, work and work. I missed out on experiencing the beauty,” he said. “Space is a great place to visit but not a great place to work. It’s like living in Antarctica,” he said. The seven days, 21 hours that he spent in space was filled with experiments, documentation, data collections and even interviews. “It is such an expensive activity that we had to utilise every minute of it,” he said.

Speaking to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, on Saturday, as part of the ongoing Techfest, Mr. Sharma captivated the young audience, sharing his experience of being shortlisted to the Russian mission when he was a test pilot with the Indian Air Force. He said when the Indian government first suggested that an Indian be part of the Russian mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did not show interest in manned missions. The government then started looking for someone from among IAF test pilots, and that is how he came into the picture.

After many physical and psychological tests, he and his colleague Ravish Malhotra were shortlisted. While Mr. Sharma was lucky enough to go to space, Mr. Malhotra could not take off — both in Russia and later in a US mission following the Challenger disaster and another averted space mission. “While Ravish did the entire training with me, I was lucky to go,” rues Mr. Sharma. He dwelt at length on the strenuous training and said he always approached it as a job to be done, rather than a personal transformation. It was a difficult job: “I was so keyed up and worried I would fail at whatever I was supposed to be doing that I was on tenterhooks all the time,” he recalls.

Calling himself an immensely lucky person, who just kept on grabbing the chances thrown at him, he urged students to not be afraid of failures and go for it. “As a kid, I just wanted to fly a fighter jet. I found myself taking part in war when I was less than 23, test-flying planes when I was less than 26, and travelling to space before 36. Things happened on their own and I just grabbed opportunities as I got them,” he said.

Asked if he feared flying to space, Mr. Sharma said it was much more relaxing than doing test flights for fighter aircraft. “During test flights, the entire responsibility of the aircraft is on me. But the space mission take-off is handled entirely by computers. By worrying, I just make myself less efficient,” he said.

Leading a retired life in Conoor today, Mr. Sharma is no longer updated on space programs, except whenever he reads something that appears in the media. “I have a vision, but I am not aware of the vision of the Indian space programme. I have no role to play in policy-making in space programs,” he said.

